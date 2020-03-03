Cristiano Ronaldo quebra o silêncio sobre estado de saúde de Dolores:"Está estável e a recuperar"

Matriarca do clã Aveiro sofreu um AVC durante a madrugada desta terça-feira.
Poucas horas depois de ter aterrado na Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo usou a rede social Twiiter para dar conta do estado de saúde da mãe, Dolores Aveiro, que sofreu um AVC, esta terça-feira. 

CR7 revelou que a mãe se encontra "estável e a recuperar" e aproveitou para agradecer todas as mensagens de apoio enviadas à família. CR7 dá ainda uma palavra de apresso a toda a equipa médica que tem cuidado da mãe.

 "Obrigado por todas as mensagens de apoio à minha mãe. Ela está estável e a recuperar no hospital. Eu e a minha família queremos agradecer à equipa médica que a está a acompanhar e pedir que nos seja dada privacidade neste momento".

Recorde-se que Dolores sofreu um AVC isquémico na madrugada desta terça-feira e está internada no Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, na Madeira.
