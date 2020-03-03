Cristiano Ronaldo quebra o silêncio sobre estado de saúde de Dolores:"Está estável e a recuperar"

"Obrigado por todas as mensagens de apoio à minha mãe. Ela está estável e a recuperar no hospital. Eu e a minha família queremos agradecer à equipa médica que a está a acompanhar e pedir que nos seja dada privacidade neste momento".
Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020