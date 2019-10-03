Demi Lovato faz cerimónia de batismo no rio Jordão

Cantora viajou até Israel para receber sacramento.
12:22
Decidida a reconstruir a sua vida longe dos excessos que cometeu no passado, Demi Lovato aceitou o desafio de fazer uma viagem por Israel.

Durante a experiência, a cantora decidiu receber o primeiro sacramento - o batismo. A cerimónia foi realizada no rio Jordão - "o mesmo lugar onde Jesus foi batizado". 

A antiga estrela da Disney mostrou-se emocionada com a ato e partilhou todos os detalhes com os milhões de admiradores através das redes sociais.

