Demi Lovato supera "maior medo" e publica foto onde mostra celulite

Demi Lovato partilhou esta quinta-feira uma fotografia de biquíni "sem edição" em que exibe o corpo com celulite. A artista de 27 anos revela: "Este é o meu maior medo".Num mundo em que as publicações nas redes sociais são cada vez mais editadas para aperfeiçoar corpos e cenários, a cantora afirmou: "Estou literalmente tão farta de ter vergonha do meu corpo", confessando ter editado outras fotos em biquíni, anteriormente.Demi diz querer começar um "novo capítulo na vida" em que o foco é "ser autêntica".A estrela deixou uma mensagem de ‘amor-próprio’ no final da publicação: "Isto sou eu, crua e real! E adoro-me. E tu também te devias adorar!"