Harry e Meghan anunciam primeira visita oficial em família

Os duques de Sussex revelaram que estão prestes a realizar a primeira viagem oficial com o filho Archie.
28 jun 2019 • 16:02
Meghan Markle e o príncipe Harry preparam-se para embarcar na primeira viagem oficial em família. Os duques de Sussex vão realizar a primeira viagem em família em outubro e, nessa altura, Archie Harrison terá apenas seis meses.

Na conta oficial do Instagram do casal real pode ler-se um comunicado onde são partilhados alguns pormenores sobre a viagem.

O destino é a África do Sul e, embora não se saiba ainda ao certo qual do dia da partida, já se sabe que acontecerá depois do verão: "Os duques de Sussex estão felizes por anunciar que foram convidados para uma viagem à África do Sul este outono", começa por revelar a Casa Real, adiantando que o príncipe Harry também irá ao Malawi, Angola e Botswana, embora estejam previstas estadias muito curtas.


