Irina Shayk e Bradley Cooper juntos em festa após separação

O ex-casal reencontrou-se num evento em Londres e há fotos do momento
Irina Shyk, Bradley Cooper
Irina Shyk, Bradley Cooper
16:56
A after-party dos BAFTA,  em Londres, reuniu diversas celebridades mundiais. A modelo Irina Shayk foi uma das estrelas do evento que conseguiu captar todas as atenções com a sua beleza e sensualidade. Mas o momento mais surpreendente da noite foi o seu reencontro com o ex-companheiro, Bradley Cooper. 

O antigo casal partilhou o mesmo evento e não se inibiu de posar junto para os fotografos após a polémica separação que decorreu há cerca de um ano. Sorridentes, Irina e Cooper mostram ter superado as divergências do passado.

Bradley Cooper e Irina Shayk são pais de Lea, de dois anos. A separação do antigo casal esteve envolta em grandes polémicas depois de ter sido apontado um envolvimento entre o ator e Lady Gaga, durante as gravações do filme 'Assim Nasce Uma Estrela'.
  
Ler o artigo completo
Mais sobre
artigos relacionados
Newsletter
topo

CM de hoje (03/02/2019)
Revista Vidas desta semana (01/02/2020)
Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A. Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.