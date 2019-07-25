Kate Middleton acusada de recorrer a cirurgia estética. Palácio já reagiu

O especialista em procedimentos estéticos mostrou fotografias da alegada intervenção.
12:44
A beleza e elegância de Kate Middleton não passam despercebidas e são alvo de diversos elogios por todo o Mundo. Recentemente, um conhecido cirurgião plástico britânico, Munir Somji, da DrMediSpa, em Londres, utilizou a imagem da duquesa De Cambridge e veio a público dizer que a mesma tinha recorrido a um procedimento estético e que colocou botox.

O médico insinuou que Kate era sua cliente e até exibiu fotografias que mostram o suposto antes e depois de ter feito a cirurgia à mulher do príncipe William. 

"A nossa Kate também adora o 'Baby Botox'", escreveu na legenda das imagens de Kate publicadas no Instagram, destacando de seguida a "redução das linhas na testa". 

"A magia do 'Baby Botox' é que não te deixa sentires-te tão pesada e reduz as linhas, assim como melhora a posição das sobrancelhas. Agora 90% dos meus pacientes têm 'Baby Botox'" escreveu o médico especialista na área que rapidamente gerou uma resposta do Palácio real. 

Em comunicado ao 'The New York Post', um porta-voz do Palácio de Kensington desmentiu a a publicação da DrMediSpa dizendo que a mesma "não é verdadeira" e que a família real "não aprova a atividade comercial".

Relativamente à hipótese de Kate ser cliente da clínica em questão, a mesma preferiu não se manifestar devido aos contratos de confidencialidade a que é sujeita: "Temos acordos que não nos permitem divulgar os nossos clientes. Não podemos mesmo comentar", acrescentou, justificando que o cirurgião fez a publicação no Instagram porque "achou que seria uma boa forma de comparação para mostrar os efeitos do 'Baby Botox'.
Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple... There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position. Now 90% of my patients have baby Botox and are happy even at 3-4 months post treatment #babybotox #botox #kate #katemiddleton #natural #subtleresults #faceanatomy #juvederm #aesthetics #cosmeticsurgery #plasticsurgery #drsomji #drmedispa #celebritydoctor

