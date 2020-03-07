Meghan Markle provoca Camilla no último dia em Inglaterra

A mulher do príncipe Carlos ficou chateada por a nora ofuscar o seu discurso num evento sobre o Dia Internacional da Mulher.
07 mar 2020 • 20:25
Meghan Markle está de visita ao Reino Unido para marcar presença em vários eventos, mas continua a causar polémica na família real britânica e desta vez está a ser acusada de fazer de tudo para provocar Camilla. A mulher do príncipe Carlos foi convidada para discursar sobre o flagelo da violência doméstica, num depoimento emotivo que acabou por ser ofuscado pela duquesa de Sussex. É que nesse mesmo momento, Meghan inundava as redes sociais com imagens suas no último evento oficial como membro da realeza.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on



Especialitas em realeza contaram ao jornal 'Mirror' que a mulher de Carlos ficou "muito chateada" com o lançamento das imagens que desrespeitou o protocolo, uma vez que a rainha tinha pedido para todos prestarem especial atenção ao discurso de Camilla, algo que Meghan Markle ignorou.   

Um membro próximo da família real contou que a postura da ex-atriz americana não foi bem vista."O trabalho de Camilla é muito importante para ela, e a sua decisão de destacar o flagelo da violência doméstica no 10º aniversário da Women of the World foi um plano cuidadosamente elaborado. É claro que sabia que o Harry e a Meghan estavam a ter compromissos esta semana, alguns em particular, mas todos concordaram que o discurso de Camilla devia ter destaque. Infelizmente, algumas pessoas tiveram outras ideias". 

Já não é a primeira vez que Meghan Markle é acusada de ir contra os pedidos da Rainha Isabel II. 



