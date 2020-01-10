Meghan Markle regressa ao Canadá após anunciar afastamento da realeza

Meghan Markle já regressou ao Canadá. De acordo com a BBC, a duquesa de Sussex regressou ao país esta quarta-feira, dia 8 de janeiro, com o filho Archie Harrison.
Ao que tudo indica, o príncipe Harry vai ainda continuar no Reino Unido a tratar das negociações referentes ao anúncio polémico feito pela casal em relação ao seu afastamento da família real.
Recorde que o casal anunciou que se vai afastar da família real britânica, alegando quererem tornar-se "finaciamente independentes".
"Após muitos meses de reflexão e discussões internas, optámos por fazer uma transição este ano, começando a desempenhar um novo papel progressivo dentro desta instituição. Pretendemos afastar-nos enquanto membros "seniores" da Família Real e garantir independência financeira, ainda que a apoiar totalmente Sua Majestade, a Rainha", pode ler-se.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
"Este equilíbrio vai fazer com que consigamos criar o nosso filho de acordo com as tradições da realeza e dar espaço à família para nos focarmos no próximo capítulo das nossas vidas, que passa pelo lançamento de uma instituição de solidariedade".
O anúncio acontece depois de o casal ter feito uma longa pausa nos compromissos oficiais e de ter celebrado o Natal e Ano Novo no Canadá. Harry esclarece, no entanto, que a decisão não foi precicipitada, mas sim muito pensada.