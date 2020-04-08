Mourinho quebra quarentena para fazer treino com jogadores num parque

Técnico reuniu-se com três futebolistas num espaço aberto em Londres.
08 abr 2020 • 18:28
José Mourinho decidiu quebrar o isolamento social e reunir-se com três jogadores do Tottenham, do qual é treinador, num parque em Londres. Arrisca agora uma possível punição por parte das autoridades, que alertaram todos os indivíduos para permanecerem em quarentena devido à pandemia da Covid-19.

De acordo com o jornal 'The Sun', o técnico português deu um treino aos futebolistas Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez e Ryan Sessegnon, que também incrumpiram as normas das forças de segurança.



Os jogadores foram vistos a correr sem qualquer distanciamento e a trocarem palavras.

A aparição de Mourinho em público captou ainda mais atenções pelo facto de este estar a usar o equipamento do treino do clube inglês.

No Reino Unido, o novo coronavírus já infetou cerca de 58 mil pessoas. Matou mais de 6 mil.

