Mourinho quebra quarentena para fazer treino com jogadores num parque

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Jose Mourinho has been carpeted by Tottenham after he organised a public fitness session with three of his players in north London - flouting coronavirus social distancing guidelines. Swipe to see more • • • #football #footballseason #footballgame #love #soccer #passion #fbr #footballroyalties #royal #footmemes #news #footballnews #soccermemes #like #likeisgood #likeforlike #instagood #likeforfollow #followforfollowback #love #followers #instagram #footballplayer #goal #likeforlikes #follow #followforfollowback