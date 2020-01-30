Mulher de Kobe Bryant quebra o silêncio: "Não sei como vai ser a minha vida a partir de agora"

Num longo texto emotivo, Vanessa descreve a dor que ela e as três filhas estão a sentir. "Só queria poder abraçá-los"
30 jan 2020 • 11:02

Pela primeira vez desde domingo, Vanessa Bryant, a mulher que perdeu o marido e a filha no mesmo dia, num trágico acidente de helicóptero, quebrou o silêncio para agradecer os milhões de mensagens de apoio que tem recebido e partilhar a dor que está a sentir no momento mais dramático da sua vida.

"Estamos completamente devastadas por esta perda inesperada do meu adorado marido, Kobe - um pai fantástico para os nossos filhos - e da minha linda e doce Gianna - uma maravilhosa filha e fantástica irmã para a Natalia, Bianka e Capri", começa por escrever Vanessa Bryant, na sua conta de Instagram, mostrando que, por agora, não consegue ainda encontrar um sentido para a vida, mas tenta confiar no futuro.

"Não sei ao certo como vão ser as nossas vidas a partir de hoje e é impossível imaginar a vida sem eles. Mas nós temos acordado todos os dias a tentar continuar a lutar, porque o Kobe e a nossa linda menina Gigi estão a brilhar sobre nós a iluminar o nosso caminho. O nosso amor por eles não tem fim, é imensurável. Só queria poder abraçá-los, beijá-los e abeçoá-los. Tê-los aqui, comigo, para sempre".

Nas palavras que escreveu, Vanessa dirige-se também às outras famílias, que estão a sofrer com a tragédia. E garante que, para já, tenta encontrar conforto em pequenas coisas. "Não há palavras para descrever a dor que sentimos neste momento. Tento confortar-me por saber que Kobe e Gigi ambos sabiam que eram muito amados. Fomos tão incrivelmente abençoados por os termos tido nas nossas vidas. Quem me dera que tivessem aqui para sempre. Foram uma bênção que nos tiraram cedo demais".


"As minhas meninas e eu queremos agradecer aos milhões de pessoas que mostraram o seu apoio e amor durante estes dias terríveis. Definitivamente, nós precisamos desse amor. Estamos completamente devastadas por esta perda inesperada do meu adorado marido, Kobe - um pai fantástico para os nossos filhos - e da minha linda e doce Gianna - uma maravilhosa filha e fantástica irmã para a Natalia, Bianka e Capri.
Estamos também devastadas pelas famílias que perderam os seus entes queridos no domingo, e partilhamos a sua dor intimamente.
Não há palavras para descrever a dor que sentimos neste momento. Tento confortar-me por saber que Kobe e Gigi ambos sabiam que eram muito amados. Fomos tão incrivelmente abençoados por os termos tido nas nossas vidas. Quem me dera que tivessem aqui para sempre. Foram uma bênção que nos tiraram cedo demais.
Não sei ao certo como vão ser as nossas vidas a partir de hoje e é impossível imaginar a vida sem eles. Mas nós temos acordado todos os dias a tentar continuar a lutar, porque o Kobe e a nossa linda menina Gigi estão a brilhar sobre nós a iluminar o nosso caminho. O nosso amor por eles não tem fim, é imensurável. Só queria poder abraçá-los, beijá-los e abeçoá-los. Tê-los aqui, comigo, para sempre.
Obrigada por partilharem as nossas alegrias, a nossa dor e pelo apoio. Pedimos também o respeito e a privacidade de que precisamos para navegar nesta nova realidade.
Para homenagear a nossa família Mamba, a Mamba Sports Foundation criou um fundo para ajudar as outras famílias afetadas por esta tragédia. Para donativos, por favor vão a MambaonThree.org.
Obrigada por nos tentarem manter à tona com as vossas orações e por amarem Kobe, Gigi,Natalia, Bianka, Capri e a mim".
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ??

