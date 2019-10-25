Dakota Johnson apoia vítimas de abusos sexuais

Atriz dá voz a milhares de homens e mulheres em todo o Mundo.
Dakota Johnson vai lançar um programa de áudio para vítimas de abusos sexuais.

Os relatos são anónimos e as vozes dos indivíduos que contaram as suas histórias foram modificadas, para proteger a sua identidade.

A estrela de ‘50 Sombras de Grey’ revela-se feliz com projeto.

