Mel B já recuperou a visão

A cantora já está melhor e publicou um texto no Instagram a agradecer o apoio dos fãs.
22 mai 2019 • 14:32
Mel B apanhou um susto na semana passada quando perdeu a visão do olho direito. A cantora já está melhor e agradeceu todo o apoio recebido.

"Muito obrigada pelo apoio e pelas mensagens que recebi", escreveu na sua conta do Instagram. 

A cantora desmentiu as notícias que diziam que já tinha tido este problema anteriormente. "Mesmo que a imprensa tenha dito que estou bem e que isto já me aconteceu muitas vezes, só para ficar bem claro, eu não estava bem e isto nunca me aconteceu antes", contou, acrescentando ainda que estava com muitas "dores" e "assustada". 

A Spice Girl contou, também, que foi diagnosticada com uveíte, uma inflamação oftalmológica.

Durante os próximos quatro meses, a cantora terá de usar uma pala ocular e tomar medicação para controlar a inflamação. 



View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry. Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story "a close reliable source" is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs

A post shared by Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) on

