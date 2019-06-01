Rui Vitória regressa a Portugal e recorda meses de dor

Ao fim de quatro meses na Arábia Saudita, o técnico português agradece o apoio e recorda os momentos longe da família: "Não é fácil estar longe de quem mais gostamos"
Rui Vitória com a mulher e os filhos
Rui Vitória e Susana Barata
Rui Vitória com a família
13:56
Carolina Cunha
Os últimos tempos foram de grandes mudanças na vida de Rui Vitória. O treinador deixou o Benfica e assinou pelo Al Nassr a 10 de janeiro, provocando um grande turbilhão de emoções no vida familiar e profissional do técnico. 

Quatro meses depois, Rui Vitória está de regresso a Portugal e fez questão de agradecer todo o apoio da família e amigos ao lado desta fase dificil mas de muitas conquistas.

Através de um texto nas redes sociais, o treinador realça a sua capacidade de resiliência e mudança, ao ter arriscado mudar de país: "A vida é isto!! De vez em quando temos que mudar de rumo, percorrer caminhos novos, desconhecidos, para alcançar o que queremos!!!"

O técnico não esquece o apoio incondicional da família e relembra os momentos dificieis que viveu longe da mulher e dos quatro filhos. "Não é fácil estar longe de quem mais gostamos mas quando aqui chegamos", salientou Rui Vitória. 

Meses dolorosos para o treinador mas com um impacto bastante positivo a nível profissional. O tecnico português acabou por conquistar o título de Campeão Nacional da Arábia Saudita.
Ver esta publicação no Instagram

... e passados 4 meses neste país que tão bem nos acolheu e onde tivemos muito prazer em trabalhar, cá estamos de novo a regressar a casa com mais um título. Felizmente tenho tido muitas alegrias. Mas esta foi especial! Especial porque foi o primeiro título no estrangeiro, porque tivemos pouco tempo para o conseguir e porque foi uma aposta arriscada da nossa parte . Foi o culminar de um trabalho em que nos metemos a fundo e que acabámos agora por ser recompensados! A vida é isto!! De vez em quando temos que mudar de rumo, percorrer caminhos novos, desconhecidos, para alcançar o que queremos!!! Tivemos agora aquilo porque tanto lutámos - O título de Campeão Nacional da Arábia Saudita , a única edição com o nome do príncipe Mohammad Bin Salman. Obrigado ao Al Nassr pela oportunidade, obrigado a todos os que me ajudaram nesta conquista e a todos que, mesmo à distância, estiveram sempre comigo. Não é fácil estar longe de quem mais gostamos mas quando aqui chegamos, sentimos que valeu a pena! Até ao próximo... ... and after 4 months in this country that has welcomed us and where we had great pleasure in working, here we are again returning home with another title. Luckily I have had many joys. But this was special! Special because it was the first title abroad, because we had little time to get it and because it was a risky bet on our part. It was the culmination of a job in which we put ourselves deeply and that we have now ended up being rewarded! Life is this !! Sometimes we have to change course, go new ways, unknown, to achieve what we want !!! We had that now because we fought so hard - The title of National Champion of Saudi Arabia, the only issue with the name of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Thanks to Al Nassr for the opportunity, thank you to all who helped me in this achievement and to all who, even from a distance, have always been with me. It is not easy to be away from whoever we like best, but when we arrive here, we feel it was worth it! Until next ...

Uma publicação partilhada por Rui Vitoria (@rui.vitoriaoficial) a




