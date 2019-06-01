Rui Vitória regressa a Portugal e recorda meses de dor

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
... e passados 4 meses neste país que tão bem nos acolheu e onde tivemos muito prazer em trabalhar, cá estamos de novo a regressar a casa com mais um título. Felizmente tenho tido muitas alegrias. Mas esta foi especial! Especial porque foi o primeiro título no estrangeiro, porque tivemos pouco tempo para o conseguir e porque foi uma aposta arriscada da nossa parte . Foi o culminar de um trabalho em que nos metemos a fundo e que acabámos agora por ser recompensados! A vida é isto!! De vez em quando temos que mudar de rumo, percorrer caminhos novos, desconhecidos, para alcançar o que queremos!!! Tivemos agora aquilo porque tanto lutámos - O título de Campeão Nacional da Arábia Saudita , a única edição com o nome do príncipe Mohammad Bin Salman. Obrigado ao Al Nassr pela oportunidade, obrigado a todos os que me ajudaram nesta conquista e a todos que, mesmo à distância, estiveram sempre comigo. Não é fácil estar longe de quem mais gostamos mas quando aqui chegamos, sentimos que valeu a pena! Até ao próximo... ... and after 4 months in this country that has welcomed us and where we had great pleasure in working, here we are again returning home with another title. Luckily I have had many joys. But this was special! Special because it was the first title abroad, because we had little time to get it and because it was a risky bet on our part. It was the culmination of a job in which we put ourselves deeply and that we have now ended up being rewarded! Life is this !! Sometimes we have to change course, go new ways, unknown, to achieve what we want !!! We had that now because we fought so hard - The title of National Champion of Saudi Arabia, the only issue with the name of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Thanks to Al Nassr for the opportunity, thank you to all who helped me in this achievement and to all who, even from a distance, have always been with me. It is not easy to be away from whoever we like best, but when we arrive here, we feel it was worth it! Until next ...